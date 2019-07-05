COUNTDOWN: Kids’ Zone changes at West Seattle Summer Fest 2019, now 1 week away

We are now exactly one week away from the first day of West Seattle Summer Fest, the peninsula’s biggest party of the year, three days and two nights in the streets in the heart of The Junction, Friday, July 12th, through Sunday, July 14th. Today’s preview: Changes in the Kids’ Zone. The festival is presented by the West Seattle Junction Association, whose executive director Lora Radford tells WSB that “the rides are less expensive, we have more inflatables, and we’re donating back a percentage of the proceeds to our fellow nonprofits.” Those nonprofits are in turn helping out at the ticket booth – West Seattle Helpline on Friday, Global Visionaries on Saturday – and WSJA is still looking for volunteers to help on Sunday: A four-hour shift gets you a full day pass to games for any one of the three festival days. Email lora@wsjunction.org if interested. For more about the Kids’ Zone, including pricing and advance wristband purchase, go here.

P.S. Ride hours this year are 10 am-8 pm Friday and Saturday, 10 am-5 pm Sunday.