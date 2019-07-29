CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattleites accept Aging Achievement Award on agencies’ behalf

In that photo are West Seattleites Irene Stewart and Andrea Yip, with the n4a-bestowe 2019 Aging Achievement Award, which they accepted for the city Human Services Department’s Aging and Disability Services and Age Friendly Seattle. This announcement explains:

The Seattle Human Services Department announced today that its Aging and Disability Services division — which is designated by the State of Washington as the Area Agency on Aging for Seattle-King County — and its Age Friendly Seattle team have been honored with a National Association of Area Agencies on Aging (n4a) 2019 Aging Achievement Award in recognition of their efforts to promote accessible events and meetings.

Age Friendly Seattle Accessible Events & Meetings was among 48 local aging programs to receive honors at the n4a annual conference, held in New Orleans, and the only one to win in the Community Planning & Livable Communities category. Age Friendly Seattle produced a 40-page Community Guide to Accessible Events & Meetings (a free download) and has coordinated and presented trainings locally and at national conferences. The most recent was a public forum at Seattle City Hall on May 30 called “How to Plan An Accessible Event,” presented by individuals with disabilities (view on The Seattle Channel).