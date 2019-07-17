Concert series about to start, and other Admiral Neighborhood Association toplines

That’s Sway Wild, which you’ll see tomorrow night at the first of this year’s Summer Concerts at Hiawatha. The six-concert series has been presented for a decade by the Admiral Neighborhood Association, so it was on the agenda when ANA held its semimonthly meeting last week. Stephanie Jordan coordinates the series for ANA and reported everything’s ready to go – you might have seen the posters/promo cards that debuted last weekend:

You can find out more about the six-Thursday-night lineup on the ANA website. Ahead, other toplines from the July 9th meeting:

NEIGHBORHOOD OUTREACH: Under new president David Hancock, ANA wants to respond to what interests the community, so outreach is more of a priority than ever. At Hamilton Viewpoint Park after the West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade, for example, ANA had a table to gather neighbors’ opinions on Admiral’s future, including an opportunity to visualize that by drawing it.

Questions ANA will be posing in the weeks/months ahead include:

*What projects or events would you like to see come to the Admiral area? Should the ANA lobby the city on behalf of the neighborhood to bring those things around or should it be a grassroots effort?

*What sort of amenities or services do you think are missing in Admiral?

*How can the ANA be more accessible to the neighborhood? What would encourage or help you come to the meetings? (i.e. food or maybe child care?)

*And what would you want to learn at these meetings?

ANA is working on an online survey that would cover these questions.

‘NEIGHBORHOODS FOR ALL’: The Seattle Planning Commission‘s report proposing an end to single-family zoning – “an evolution away from one-size-fits-all single-family zoning, towards a more flexible policy that can help the City meet our housing, and sustainability goals” – has been out for seven months now. The advisory group continues a low-key round of community engagement, and the ANA meeting was the latest stop. The commission does not have policy-making power, and there’s no formal proposal in circulation related to the report (which you can read here in its entirety), but the FAQ notes, “If elected officials hear from community members that there is support for the report’s strategies, they can decide if funds will be allocated to staff to pursue the development of those strategies.”

The Admiral Neighborhood Association meets every other month – watch for announcements here and elsewhere!