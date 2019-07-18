Canoes, concert, candidates, development, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Anna’s Hummingbird with tiger lilies, photographed by Trileigh Tucker)

Big day/night ahead:

SEN. NGUYEN @ CHAMBER OF COMMERCE: 11:30 am monthly lunch meeting of the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce at The Kenney (WSB sponsor) has a last-minute change of speaker, State Sen. Joe Nguyen (County Executive Dow Constantine was previously scheduled). If you’re not already RSVP’d, contact the Chamber ASAP. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

CANOE JOURNEY’S ALKI STOP: This year, regional tribes’ canoe families are headed north on the Paddle to Lummi, and the Muckleshoot Tribe is again hosting those who stop at Alki Beach on the way. About 15 canoe families are expected; arrivals were expected to start as early as noon – a texter tells us they were passing Three Tree Point just after 10. (60th/Alki)

EXPLORE BRAZILIAN MUSIC: 6 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library with Show Brazil (did you see them at the Arts in Nature Festival last month?). Free. (2306 42nd SW)

DESIGN REVIEW FOR 4747 CALIFORNIA SW: 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building, the Southwest Design Review Board gets its second look at this mixed-use Junction project planned for 70+ apartments plus a new home for Husky Deli. Our recent preview includes the newest design proposal. The meeting will have a public-comment period. (4217 SW Oregon)

DISTRICT 1 CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES’ FORUM: Your ballot could arrive as soon as today, and you have until August 6th to vote. The three candidates for City Council District 1 – Brendan Kolding, Lisa Herbold, and Phil Tavel – will answer questions side by side for what we believe will be the final pre-primary forum, 6:30 pm at Olympic Hall on the south side of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, presented by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce. All welcome. (6000 16th SW)

SUMMER CONCERTS AT HIAWATHA: 6:30 pm on the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center, Sway Wild is the band for the first of this summer’s six free Thursday night concerts presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association. Bring your own chair/blanket. (Walnut/Lander)

BRASSY! Later in the evening, travel a bit to the north to see Super Krewe at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm, $8, 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

