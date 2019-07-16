CANOE JOURNEY: Alki Beach stop this week

(WSB photo, July 2018)

On Thursday, some of the canoe families participating in this year’s Intertribal Canoe Journey, the Paddle to Lummi, will stop at Alki Beach. We’ve confirmed with the Alki-hosting Muckleshoot Tribe‘s cultural director Willard Bill Jr. that they are expected to start arriving around noon on Thursday. Fewer canoes this year because the journey is northbound – he says they’re expecting about 15. They will then travel by land to the Muckleshoot Powwow Grounds in Auburn and depart Alki on Friday morning for the next stop – here’s a map of the stops before and after (those stopping here will have been with the Puyallup Tribe the night before, and headed to Suquamish the night after). Every year a different tribe/nation in the region hosts the celebration at the end of the journey route.