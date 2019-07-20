Body washes up on south West Seattle beach

Not much information yet, but police are investigating after a body washed up on a south West Seattle beach. It was first reported by a passing boater as “somewhere between Seahurst and Lowman,” police tell us, and then a kayaker’s report helped them locate the body on a beach between Brace Point and The Arroyos. All they know is that the person appears to be female. They have called in the Medical Examiner, whose job it will be to determine the cause of death and identification.