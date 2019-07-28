West Seattle, Washington

BLUE ANGELS: Seafair arrival at Boeing Field tonight

July 28, 2019 7:25 pm
 Blue Angels | West Seattle news

7:25 PM: Usually the Blue Angels fly in for Seafair around midday, but the Museum of Flight – their “home” while here, at the south end of Boeing Field – says they’re due in around 8 tonight (they performed in Grand Junction, Colorado, this weekend). As we’ve reported over the years, the MoF is where you get the “behind the scenes” view as the Blue Angels take off and land before and after their practices and shows.

8:20 PM: They’ve arrived:

