BIZNOTES: Therapy clinic opens, dental practice closes

Two biznotes from the health-care world:

NOW OPEN: ATI Physical Therapy has opened a second West Seattle location. First one is in Westwood Village; second one, on the east side of outer Jefferson Square, at 41st and Alaska. Their announcement says they offer physical therapy “for sports and orthopedic injuries” as well as “vestibular therapy.”

NOW CLOSED: We checked on the status of Glo Dental Studio, which opened at 3295 SW Avalon Way two years ago, after hearing from two patients who had shown up for appointments only to find the door locked and the voicemail full. The practice’s website is no longer working. Further searching turned up a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by proprietor Dr. Ronald Winn, who sought to have the case dismissed because, a document says:

Despite exploring every option available, cash flow has become insufficient to continue operating the dental practice. As of June 25, 2019, the practice has closed.

The case docket indicates the dismissal was granted a week and a half ago.