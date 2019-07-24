BIZNOTES: Thaitan closing; Red Cup selling

Two biznotes from the food-and-drink department:

THAITAN CLOSING: After a tip (thank you!), we confirmed that The Thaitan at 5258 California SW is closing. We were told at the restaurant that Saturday (July 27) will be their last day. They plan to reopen elsewhere, location TBA. We reported back in January 2018 that a 9-townhouse proposal was on file for the site (with townhouses also planned on the two commercial sites north of it) and the city website indicates that the project continued to proceed, though the newest document is dated this past February. The restaurant has been The Thaitan for almost a decade.

RED CUP ESPRESSO FOR SALE: Multiple readers have asked about the “for sale” sign at the drive-up coffee shop at 4451 California SW:

The shop IS still open. A close-up look at the sign reveals the signage points you to redcup4sale.com. We sent an inquiry and received the reply: “Alex has decided to go back to school to become an EMT, so he’s put the Red Cup up for sale. The owner of the property is hoping it will stay a drive-through coffee shop, or something along those lines.”