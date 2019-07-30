BIZNOTE: New owner for West Seattle Junction toy store Curious Kidstuff

(WSB photo: Ann Walker and Elisabeth Dahl)

As of Thursday, West Seattle’s toy store will have a new owner. Longtime Curious Kidstuff proprietor Ann Walker wanted to share this news as she gets ready to say goodbye:

Ann would like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to the many parents, aunts and uncles, grandparents, and children who have shopped and played at Curious Kidstuff during the 21 years in business.

Ann is super excited to introduce you to the new owner, Elisabeth Dahl. Elisabeth owns a specialty toy store on Bainbridge Island called Calico Toy Shoppe. Elisabeth has been in business many years. She is an excellent toy and book buyer and will have a store full of creative and fun merchandise.

Ann hopes all the children who have visited the shop during the 21 years have a special place in their hearts and memories of a place they used to visit that felt safe, fun, and full of love.

Ann has also placed her Vashon home on the market and will start a new chapter in Yakima, Washington.

Ann hopes that Curious Kidstuff can see another two generations pass through the doors and that people will continue to see the value in supporting small business everywhere.