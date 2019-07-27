Alki Art Fair, historic-home tour, veterans’ events, more for your West Seattle Saturday

(Friday evening photo by Jim Borrow)

Here are highlights of what’s ahead this Saturday!

OUTRIGGER CANOE RACING: The Seattle Outrigger Canoe Club‘s annual “Da Grind” at Alki, with racing starting around 9:30 am – details here. (2701 Alki SW)

‘SESAME STREET’ AT LINCOLN PARK: 9 am-3 pm, the 50th-anniversary “road trip” brings a live show and family fun fair to the park – but you have to already have secured (free) tickets, so if you didn’t, this is just a reminder of the event in the field near the north parking lot. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

LEMONADE-STAND FUNDRAISER: Right across from Lincoln Park, 10 am-3 pm, local moms and kids will have a lemonade-stand fundraiser to help refugee/immigrant families at the southern border. (46th SW & SW Rose)

ALKI ART FAIR, DAY 1: 10 am-6 pm – with music continuing until 9 – the annual AAF just keeps getting bigger and better. Here’s the overview; here’s the music lineup for the main stage east of Alki Bathhouse.

If you are not riding/walking to the beach, try the free shuttle from Admiral/California by the gas station or from the park-and-ride under the bridge. (2701 Alki SW)

WEST SEATTLE VFW REFRESH: 10 am-4 pm, go lend a hand to help brighten up the West Seattle VFW HQ in The Triangle.(3601 SW Alaska)

BLACK VETERANS CELEBRATION/APPRECIATION: 11 am-5 pm at DAV Chapter 23, the first-ever appreciation/celebration of the Pacific Northwest’s Black veterans. All welcome. Our preview has details on the schedule for the day. All welcome. (4857 Delridge Way SW)

DUWAMISH ROWING CLUB REGATTA: 11 am from Duwamish Waterway Park in South Park, our area’s only rowing club invites you to the annual Dieter Hotz Regatta. (7900 10th Ave. S.)

HISTORIC HOME TOUR: Noon-4 pm, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s annual “If These Walls Could Talk” tour takes you inside the historic Colman house south of the Fauntleroy ferry dock.

(WSB photo from June)

Noon-2 pm is the VIP version, 2-4 pm general admission. More info in our preview – and yes, tickets will be available at the site. (9343 Fauntleroy Way SW)

FREE GRILLED CHEESE: Noon-2 pm at Ounces, “just show up” to get free grilled-cheese from Seattle Sourdough! (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ELVIS TRIBUTE: With a Beach Party theme! Local Elvis tribute artist Bret Wiggins performs at the Senior Center of West Seattle. Doors open at 5:30 pm; dinner at 6; show at 6:30. If you don’t already have tickets, check ahead with the center. (4217 SW Oregon)

TICKET TO THE ROOFTOP II: Party atop Junction 47, with local sips, bites, and DJ, 6:30-10 pm. Tickets available here; part of the proceeds benefit Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association. (4715 42nd SW)

THEE DECEPTION AT EASY STREET: 7 pm live in-store at Easy Street Records. Free, all ages. (California/Alaska)

JOHN QUINN AT C & P: Singer-songwriter, 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

‘THE BEST YOU’VE EVER SEEN’: “Curated evening of music, film, and visual effects,” 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)