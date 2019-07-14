UPDATE: About the police response on Alki

2:40 PM: Sorry to have missed this unfolding during the hour we were mostly offline for the candidates’ forum, but reader texts and tweets tell much of the story: Police took into custody a man who had been in the water at Alki, holding what appeared to be a knife. One tweeted clip from just after noon shows officers standing on the beach facing the man; a texter just after 1 pm reported that police had the man in custody. We will be following up with police and will add anything more we find out.

3:38 PM: We found an officer here at Summer Fest who was familiar with the situation; it was a case of “person in crisis,” they tell us.