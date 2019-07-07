7 for your West Seattle Tuesday!

(Great Blue Heron, photographed by Vincent Marx)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS/TEENS: Lunch and snacks are available at multiple locations. Use this lookup to find the nearest one.

48TH/CHARLESTOWN FUTURE-PARK PARTY: 5-7 pm, come to the future park, see the schemaic design, and eat ice cream provided by Seattle Parks. (48th/Charlestown)

ARTIST RECEPTION: 6-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) for Andrea Lewicki‘s “The Tokyo Series” paintings. (5612 California SW)

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: 6:30 pm at The Sanctuary @ Admiral, with an agenda – see the highlights here – spanning topics from zoning to music. (2656 42nd SW)

CRIME/SAFETY/POLICING: If those topics are of interest and you live/work in High Point, tonight is your focus group for updating the area’s Microcommunity Policing Plan, facilitated by the Southwest Precinct‘s criminal-justice intern from Seattle University, at the High Point Library. (3411 SW Raymond)

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm FCA board meeting, community always welcome – see agenda highlights here. In the conference room at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse. (9131 California SW)

OPEN MICS: Jazz focus at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm; also open-mic night at Parliament Tavern (4210 SW Admiral Way), hosted by Joey Vargas, 9 pm.