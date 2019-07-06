6 for your West Seattle Tuesday

(WSB photo: Osprey seen during Monday’s Seafair Parade of Ships)

What’s up for the rest of your Tuesday:

WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Though it’s overcast, it’ll be a warm day, so the city says they WILL be open: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open 11 am-8 pm, Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW) is open noon-6:30 pm, South Park (738 S. Sullivan) is open noon-7 pm. And the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm.

BASEBALL TRYOUTS: 9U-14U tryouts for Seattle Rawlings Tigers baseball, 5:30 pm at Southwest Athletic Complex. Info’s in our calendar listing. (2801 SW Thistle)

DEBATE WATCH PARTY: Watch the first night of the second Democratic presidential-candidates debate with the 34th District Democrats. 6 pm at Drunky Two Shoes in White Center. (9655 16th SW)

LITTLE CRITTERS: 6:30 pm at Delridge Library:

Bring your littlest animal lovers to this fun program! We’ll wonder and learn about a delightful animal through a fun puppet story, then get to meet (and even touch) that animal in real life! Animal species vary widely, and will not be known until the day of the program. For ages 6 and under.

(5423 Delridge Way SW)

JAZZ OPEN MIC: 8 pm at The Skylark. All ages until 10 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

OPEN MIC: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern, hosted by Joey Vargas. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)