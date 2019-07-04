4 for your West Seattle Monday

(Harbor porpoise photographed off Alki Point Sunday morning by Danny McMillin)

A short highlight list for the rest of your Monday:

WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Finally wading-pool weather! Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open 11 am-8 pm, Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW) is open noon-6:30 pm, South Park (xxx) is open noon-7 pm. And the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm.

TOUR SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE: Learn about the programs and the campus! 1 pm. Details in our calendar listing. (6000 16th SW)

FINAL ‘MUSIC UNDER THE STARS’: 7:30 pm, last of four Monday night live mini-recitals with the Seattle Chamber Music Society at the Seattle Chinese Garden on the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, followed by amplified audio from the SCMS summer-festival concert at Benaroya Hall. Free; bring a chair or blanket to sit on. (6000 16th SW)

TRIVIA X 2: 7:30 pm all-ages with Quizfix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW); 8 pm for 21+ at Parliament Tavern (4210 SW Admiral Way).

