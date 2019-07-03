West Seattle, Washington

22 Monday

68℉

3 weeks after pedestrian was killed, SW Barton safety on West Seattle Transportation Coalition’s Thursday agenda

July 22, 2019 9:36 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | Transportation | West Seattle news

(WSB photo, July 3)

What – if anything – can/will be done to make SW Barton safer by Westwood Village, where a driver hit and killed a woman earlier this month? The West Seattle Transportation Coalition‘s next meeting will include a discussion with an SDOT rep. All are welcome at the 6:30 pm Thursday (July 25th) meeting at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW). Also on the agenda, a conversation with City Council candidate Brendan Kolding (WSTC talked with the other two candidates at last month’s meeting)

Share This

2 Replies to "3 weeks after pedestrian was killed, SW Barton safety on West Seattle Transportation Coalition's Thursday agenda"

  • Kathy July 22, 2019 (10:00 am)
    Reply

    It would be good if METRO could also send a representative. Not that this particular tragedy was related to the bus stop, but METRO and SDOT need to get their acts together to make safe crossings to all our bus stops due to increased pedestrian crossings at these locations.  For example, another senior citizen was hit by someone driving while he was trying to get to his bus stop on Admiral Way on July 15th, just 12 days after this poor woman was killed. We should have had pedestrian activated rapid flashing beacons at these locations years ago. People have repeatedly complained and submitted project suggestions to correct safety issues  at these locations to SDOT.  

  • John July 22, 2019 (10:38 am)
    Reply

    I would ask that Metro send someone to explain why all of these buses are here in the first place. They block the entrances and exits from Westwood all of the time. You pull out to see around these buses just to get out to the strret.  The east side of Westwood is the worst. They park by Bank of America or Staples and you can not see around them to pull out.Very surprised that no one has been hit over there too.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.