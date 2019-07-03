3 weeks after pedestrian was killed, SW Barton safety on West Seattle Transportation Coalition’s Thursday agenda

(WSB photo, July 3)

What – if anything – can/will be done to make SW Barton safer by Westwood Village, where a driver hit and killed a woman earlier this month? The West Seattle Transportation Coalition‘s next meeting will include a discussion with an SDOT rep. All are welcome at the 6:30 pm Thursday (July 25th) meeting at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW). Also on the agenda, a conversation with City Council candidate Brendan Kolding (WSTC talked with the other two candidates at last month’s meeting)