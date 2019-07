Between the Float Dodger 5K and the West Seattle Grand Parade, dogs and their people had a chance to stroll The Junction this morning in the second annual PAWrade. Creativity and whimsy abounded:

So did cuddliness:

The PAWrade was organized by Lora Radford of the West Seattle Junction Association (below left):

The PAWrade even had its own marching band – the Junior All-City Band. Video later.