12 for your West Seattle Friday

(Sailing off Constellation Park, photographed by Robin Sinner, shared via the WSB Flickr page)

Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

COLMAN POOL CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC: Another swim-meet closure today.

CANOE JOURNEY DEPARTURES: The Paddle to Lummi resumes around 11 am, we’re told, with canoe families leaving Alki after spending the night with the stop-hosting Muckleshoot Tribe. Time approximate, though. (2701 Alki SW)

POCKETFUL OF POEMS: 11 am at Southwest Library</a>: “Create poems, haikus and artwork with award-wining author/illustrator Javaka Steptoe!” (9010 35th SW)

FRIDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES: 1 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle, this week’s movie is the original “Planet of the Apes.” $1 members, $2 nonmembers, includes popcorn. (4217 SW Oregon)

WHITE CENTER JUBILEE DAYS: Carnival 1-11 pm at White Center Heights Elementary as the festival continues. (10015 6th SW)

FLOAT DODGER 5K PACKET PICKUP/REGISTRATION: 4-7 pm at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), pick up your packet for tomorrow’s pre-parade 5K if you’re registered, sign up if you’re not. (2743 California SW)

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: GreenStage presents “The Taming of the Shrew,” 7 pm at Camp Long. Bring your own chair/blanket to sit on. Free! (5200 35th SW)

AT C & P COFFEE: Singer/songwriter Michael Prysock, 7-9 pm, no cover, all ages. (5612 California SW)

AT KENYON HALL: 7:30 pm, “unique and engaging evening of songs and stories” with Bobby Bridger. Full details here. (7904 35th SW)

OUTWEST BAR FAREWELL PARTY: Sunday’s the last day of operation for Outwest Bar but tonight’s the big bash with Dolly and The DJ one more time. 9 pm-2 am. (5401 California SW)

AT THE SKYLARK: Water Felon and The Thursday Collective, 8 pm, $8 cover, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: Shady Bottom, 9 pm, $8 cover, 21+, party funk. (4210 SW Admiral Way)