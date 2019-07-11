11 for your West Seattle Sunday!

(Fledgling Downy Woodpecker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Options for your midsummer Sunday:

TLC FOR LINCOLN PARK: 9-noon, Friends of Lincoln Park would love to see you. Here’s why. Meet at the north kiosk. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

FARMERS’ MARKET, AND A PROCLAMATION: Before the 10 am-2 pm West Seattle Farmers’ Market today, a city proclamation in honor of the market’s recent 20th anniversary will be read at 9:45 am at the market-management booth by City Councilmember Lisa Herbold. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

LEARN TO MAKE NUT CHEESE: Also at the market today – 10:30 am, certified instructor Ellie Cohan will show you how to make vegan “cheese” from nuts. Free tastes, too! Look for the Seattle Public Library booth.

WHITE CENTER JUBILEE DAYS PARADE: 11 am on 16th SW from SW 112th north to SW 100th. More than 30 entries – a few that also were in Saturday’s West Seattle Grand Parade, but many that weren’t.

COLMAN POOL REOPENS TO THE PUBLIC: Noon-7 pm on the shore in Lincoln Park – here’s the session schedule. (8603 Fauntleroy Way SW)

CAR SMASH: After the mentioned-above Jubilee Days parade in White Center, West Seattleite-led Furry Faces Foundation has a unique fundraiser at 1 pm – help smash a car. Details here. (16th/100th)

TOUR ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE: 1-4 pm tours of the historic lighthouse on Alki Point – get there by 3:45 pm. No admission charge. (3201 Alki SW)

JAMTIME: Bluegrass and old-time music with Jamtime at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 1-4 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

SOUTH PARK LIBRARY CELEBRATION: 2-5 pm, celebrating the recent renovations with performances, food, a resource fair, more, as described here. (8604 8th Ave. S.)

YOUNG SHAKESPEARE WORKSHOP @ ROXHILL PARK: 6 pm at Roxhill Park, a free eerformance of “The Merchant of Venice” by the nationally honored Young Shakespeare Workshop:

(Photo courtesy Young Shakespeare Workshop)

More info in our preview. (29th SW/SW Barton)

DRUNKEN OWL THEATER: 7 pm theatrical readings at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

