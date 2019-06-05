YOUTH SPORTS: West Seattle Soccer Club sign-up time

The West Seattle Soccer Club – an all-volunteer-led organization serving more than 2,000 kids and families – wants to be sure you know that they’re now signing up players for the fall season. Here are details on the programs they offer. A few reasons to not procrastinate:
*Returning 2018 Fall players registering by June 30, 2019 will be given priority placement on their former teams.
*Players registering after June 30, 2019 will be placed in the general pool and assigned to a team on a space-available basis only
*Our program may reach capacity before the scheduled close of registration. If you plan to participate with us this fall, we urge you to register early!
Full registration info is on the WSSC website.
