YOUTH SPORTS: West Seattle Soccer Club sign-up time

The West Seattle Soccer Club – an all-volunteer-led organization serving more than 2,000 kids and families – wants to be sure you know that they’re now signing up players for the fall season. Here are details on the programs they offer. A few reasons to not procrastinate:

*Returning 2018 Fall players registering by June 30, 2019 will be given priority placement on their former teams.

*Players registering after June 30, 2019 will be placed in the general pool and assigned to a team on a space-available basis only

*Our program may reach capacity before the scheduled close of registration. If you plan to participate with us this fall, we urge you to register early!