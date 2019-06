(WSB photo, June 2018)

West Seattle’s three standalone high schools all have graduation ceremonies in the next eight days:

*Seattle Lutheran High School, 7:30 pm tomorrow (Thursday, June 6th) at the school gym, 4100 SW Genesee

*Chief Sealth International High School, 5 pm Thursday, June 13th, at Southwest Athletic Complex, 2600 SW Thistle

*West Seattle High School, 8 pm June 13th, Southwest Athletic Complex