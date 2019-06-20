West Seattle scene: WordsWest Literary Series sails into the sunset

Congratulations to Susan Rich, Harold Taw, and Katy E. Ellis, the local writers who founded WordsWest Literary Series, for its successful five-year run, which ended last night with a celebration at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor).

Among the accomplished authors and poets who joined them one last time for readings, West Seattle-residing Claudia Castro Luna, our state’s Poet Laureate:

As the three co-founders told WSB just before season 4, the idea behind WordsWest was to be able to go to readings without having to cross the bridge. But this year, various life changes led Ellis, Rich, and Taw to decide it was time to close the book on a good run.