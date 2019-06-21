WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Street robbery north of The Junction

Thanks for the tips. We’ve obtained the police report on a street robbery Wednesday night just north of The Junction. The 48-year-old victim told police her purse had been stolen by robbers described as “3 males, 18-21, two black males and one mixed race, one with a gray hoodie,” who got away in a silver sedan. Within minutes, she had already gotten an alert from her bank that one of her cards had been used a a store for tw $400 transactions. She told police she was walking in the alley behind her apartment building near California and Dakota when the first robber walked up and asked her for the time. She replied and tried to keep walking – then the other two approached her, cut her off, grabbed her purse. A struggle ensued and she was dragged a few yards before they ran away with the purse then jumped in the car and drove off. Police went to the store where the cards had been used and obtained surveillance video; they also found some of the victim’s cards, after a witness in the store told them the three suspects had thrown cards on the ground outside. The police report notes that one of the officers had responded to a shoplifting incident at the 35th/Barton 7-11 earlier that day “and received surveillance footage of similar suspects.”