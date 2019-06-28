WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white CR-V; car prowl

Two reader reports so far today:

STOLEN CAR: The photo and report are from Joe: “2018 white Honda CR-V stolen in the vicinity of 37th and Findlay area last night (June 27th) between 10:00-11:00 pm. No distinct markings other than the WSU license plate frame.” Call 911 if you see it.

ANOTHER GATEWOOD CAR PROWL: From Alex, “Somebody broke into the car on the street sometime between 10 pm 6/27 & 7 am 6/28. … Went only for the ‘new’ car on the street with out of state plates (Nevada) – this happened to be a rental car because our car is in the shop due to a West Seattle driver blowing through a stop sign a couple of weeks ago. Police Officer did say there was another incident a block or so away.”