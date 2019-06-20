WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen green Accord wagon; car prowler on video

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

STOLEN GREEN ACCORD WAGON: From Sascha:

My friend’s 1994 Honda Accord wagon was stolen sometime yesterday evening Wednesday, June 19th between 7pm and early this morning before noon at Alki Beach off 60th Avenue SW. The Honda is dark green with several stickers on it.

Plate is AWA 9854. If you see it, call 911.

CAR PROWLER ON VIDEO: From Jennifer in Fauntlee Hills:

(Tuesday) night multiple cars on our block (Fauntlee Crest SW) were rifled through. At least a couple people had items stolen. Two neighbors recorded footage of the thief. [Editor’s note: Here’s the clearest one:]

A sad reminder to lock your doors each night. We forgot and lost our belongings…a stolen gift card to Mud Bay, Sunglasses, etc. Filing a police report in hopes that someone recognizes him. Wanted to let others in the neighborhood know.