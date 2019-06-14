WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Seen this stolen sign?

From Jennifer:
Just wanted to reach out regarding a sign that was stolen off my parents’ house just this last week. Its a large, handmade Seattle Mariners S that my dad made over 25 years ago. Was hanging from front of house next to the front door and was swiped. Our family is heartbroken and we would love to see it returned with no consequence.
No photo but if you’ve seen a large Mariners “S” suddenly appear somewhere … could be it. This has been reported to police; pending a permanent case number, the interim one is T19002161.
| 0 COMMENTS