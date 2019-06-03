WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Alki emphasis patrol snares stolen car, juvenile suspect

Just in via SPD Blotter:

Being a teen is hard, especially when you’re in a stolen car and you’re trying to get away from the cops on a busy Saturday night down by the beach.

Around 9:30 PM Saturday, officers working an emphasis patrol near Alki Beach spotted a stolen car drive past them in the 2500 block of Alki Avenue SW.

They followed the car — reportedly stolen in Kent – at a slow speed through traffic and turned on their red and blue lights to pull the driver over. However, the driver appeared to ignore them and began weaving through incoming traffic at high speed.

The suspect eventually turned south onto 55th Avenue SW and entered a dead-end street.

Officers blocked in the suspect’s car and arrested the 17-year-old driver. Police booked him into the King County Youth Service Center for possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude police, and a robbery warrant.