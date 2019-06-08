VIDEO: Northwest Hope and Healing’s fashionable fundraiser Style ’19

Thanks to West Seattle-based videographer Edgar Riebe of Captive Eye Media for sharing his video highlights from last night’s Style ’19, the annual fundraiser for West Seattleite-founded Northwest Hope and Healing. NWHH helps cancer patients meet everyday needs that are hard to handle when you’re in the fight of your life. Style ’19 is unique in its featuring of cancer survivors/patients as models. NWHH was founded by West Seattleite Christine Smith in 2000, so the nonprofit is almost two decades old! Last night’s event was held at King Street Ballroom in Pioneer Square.