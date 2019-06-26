VIDEO: How Field Day made you safer

This past weekend, amateur-radio operators and emergency-preparedness specialists gathered at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) for the annual Field Day. Community members were welcome to stop by, observe, and learn. In case you weren’t able to, local videographer Mark Jaroslaw created the video above explaining how – in case of catastrophe, particularly The Big One – what was happening on Field Day ultimately will help you be safer in the aftermath. Participating entities included the Puget Sound Repeater Group, Seattle Auxiliary Communication Service, West Seattle Amateur Radio Club, Western Washington Medical Services Team, Red Cross, Search And Rescue, Seattle Emergency Hubs, and the Seattle Office Of Emergency Management.
