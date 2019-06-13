VIDEO: Graduation congratulations to the Chief Sealth International High School Class of 2019

“Take a look at these beautiful blossoms.” In tonight’s commencement ceremony for Chief Sealth International High School, principal Aida Fraser-Hammer acknowledged the families and educators who nurtured the Class of 2019’s 230+ graduates to adulthood.

(Principal Aida Fraser-Hammer, right, with school board president Leslie Harris)

Their many accomplishments were celebrated, too – from academic to athletic and more. They’ve received a combined half-million-plus dollars in college scholarships and contributed tens of thousands of volunteer hours to the community. During their time at Sealth, the student-created Washington Global Issues Network conference was hosted there twice. CSIHS became the state’s only public school to go to the national Ethics Bowl championships. The Mock Trial team went to state twice. And the list went on. The Class of 2019 chose two speakers – one, their classmate, Clarissa Perez, profiled here earlier this year after word she had receive a prestigious scholarship. She spoke of triumphing over tragedy and exulted, “After all the darkness, this day is the light!”

She told her classmates that it’s imperative they take time to be kind to themselves, and to listen to others. And before their high-school days are too far in the rear-view mirror, “take time to appreciate what thse past four years have meant to you.”

(Speakers Clarissa Perez and Paul Fischburg)

The four years meant a lot to the chosen faculty speaker, Paul Fischburg. He said he had learned things from this class that he hadn’t realized in his career – that what they needed to be learning were things about themselves, not just the academic coursework. He said it became clear that their big jobs during those years were to “develop your identity … break away from adults … find your creed …” and to learn cooperation. He had advice for the new grads, too – including to “dish it out,” as in, never holding back on expressing love and appreciation for those around you.

There was a heartbreaking reminder of that advice’s importance – because you never know how much time you have on this earth: A moment of silence for Christy Nguyen Phu, killed in 2015, who would have graduated tonight too.

And then, the words were over, and it was time for the ceremony – school board president (and Sealth alum mom) Leslie Harris accepted the class, and they accepted their diplomas, before exiting past the congratulatory line of faculty and staff, and on to waiting family and friends.

(We have more video to add later.)