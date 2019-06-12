UPDATE: Police response closes 9th SW in Highland Park

1:47 PM: Police have 9th SW blocked near SW Kenyon in Highland Park right now – both ways, according to radio communication, so avoid the area. This started as a report of a domestic-violence incident; police are trying to talk with a possible suspect but he is inside a residence and reported to be refusing to respond.

2:04 PM: Photo added; the standoff continues, and 9th remains blocked between Kenyon and Elmgrove (map). We don’t have details of the original incident but it apparently did not involve serious injury, as there has been no SFD medic dispatch to the area.

2:39 PM: Situation is wrapping up; police have gone into the house. 9th SW should be at least partly reopening shortly.