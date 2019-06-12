West Seattle, Washington

12 Wednesday

85℉

UPDATE: Police response closes 9th SW in Highland Park

June 12, 2019 1:47 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Highland Park | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

1:47 PM: Police have 9th SW blocked near SW Kenyon in Highland Park right now – both ways, according to radio communication, so avoid the area. This started as a report of a domestic-violence incident; police are trying to talk with a possible suspect but he is inside a residence and reported to be refusing to respond.

2:04 PM: Photo added; the standoff continues, and 9th remains blocked between Kenyon and Elmgrove (map). We don’t have details of the original incident but it apparently did not involve serious injury, as there has been no SFD medic dispatch to the area.

2:39 PM: Situation is wrapping up; police have gone into the house. 9th SW should be at least partly reopening shortly.

Share This

4 Replies to "UPDATE: Police response closes 9th SW in Highland Park"

  • Bob June 12, 2019 (2:23 pm)
    Reply

    There is a police helicopter circling the area for the past 10 min…

  • JoAnn June 12, 2019 (2:32 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks for being on top of this. We live in that area and were wondering why it was all blocked off. Glad no injuries so far.

  • CH June 12, 2019 (2:41 pm)
    Reply

    King County Metro just sent out a notification that route 131 has been rerouted because of this: “

    Normal
    0

    false
    false
    false

    EN-US
    X-NONE
    X-NONE

    /* Style Definitions */
    table.MsoNormalTable
    {mso-style-name:”Table Normal”;
    mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0;
    mso-tstyle-colband-size:0;
    mso-style-noshow:yes;
    mso-style-priority:99;
    mso-style-parent:””;
    mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt;
    mso-para-margin:0in;
    mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt;
    mso-pagination:widow-orphan;
    font-size:10.0pt;
    font-family:”Times New Roman”,serif;}

    Route 131 is currently rerouted in both
    directions off of 9th Av SW between SW Henderson St and SW Holden St due to
    police directions.  Until further notice, use the stops on 8th Av SW south
    of SW Barton St or on Highland Park Way SW north of SW Kenyon St”

    • WSB June 12, 2019 (2:46 pm)
      Reply

      Thank you; saw that, but shortly thereafter the standoff ended so the reroute shouldn’t last much longer. Checking on suspect’s status as that was not apparent from what we picked up via radio monitoring.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.