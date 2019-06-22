Toplines from pre-summer-hiatus West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting

This past Tuesday’s West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting was its last one before fall. No headlines, but here are the toplines:

CRIME TRENDS: Same stats Southwest Precinct commander Pierre Davis brought to the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce five days earlier: Down 13 percent overall year to year. One point of note, emphasis patrols have helped quiet things at Westwood Village.

COMMUNITY CONCERNS: The recurring gatherings at 24th/Kenyon in memory of murdered musician JuiceThe God (whose downtown killing remains unsolved) are still a concern for nearby residents, as voiced a month earlier too. The night before the meeting, people had gathered there for the victim’s birthday. Capt. Davis said Community Police Team officers had gone out earlier in the day for some cleanup, but he and City Attorney Precinct Liaison Joe Everett said some other approaches might be needed in the long term, such as trespassing enforcement and ensuring the right of way (streets/sidewalks) remains clear. As for the gunfire on that corner in mid-May, Davis said the Gang Unit has identified a few potential suspects and continues to investigate. … A concern about camping in Me-Kwa-Mooks Park had arisen a few days earlier; Davis said officers went to the park earlier Tuesday but didn’t find anyone. He promised to continue patrols. (Later in the week, we heard from an area resident who had CC’d us on her letter of concern to various officials; she said she had been notified “that the City’s encampment crew removed the camps” on Thursday.)

NEXT MEETING: WSCPC meets on third Tuesdays and is expected to resume that schedule in September.