TOMORROW: Free drop-off recycling – and shredding! – in the West Seattle Junction

One more reminder that tomorrow – Saturday, June 29th – is your day for free recycling and/or shredding, courtesy of the West Seattle Junction Association and partners. Just drive up, ride up, walk up to the parking lot off 42nd SW south of SW Oregon, 9 am-1 pm. Two shredding trucks will be there, plus a variety of recycling options, including Goodwill donations (but please be sure those items are in good working order and resellable). Full details, including what you can and can’t bring to the event, are on this webpage.