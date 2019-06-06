SATURDAY: Your chance to set salmon fry free in Fauntleroy Creek

As reported here last week, the fry-release season at Fauntleroy Creek has just wrapped up for Salmon in the Schools participants – but the Fauntleroy Watershed Council is offering community members a special chance to participate, and it’s this Saturday (June 8th), 1-3 pm, at the big bridge in Fauntleroy Park.

Even after 1,800 fry were released by more than 700 students, 100 fry were reserved for the occasion.

It’s free – first-come, first-served.

For a map showing where the bridge is – go here.