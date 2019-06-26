SATURDAY: Highland Park kickoff party for summer of free kids/teens’ meals

As of Friday, summer vacation is on for just about every kid in our area. That doesn’t mean a happy, carefree time for all … some kids and teens who depend on free and reduced-price meals at school are at risk of hunger. But the United Way of King County and regional partners want those young people and their families to know there’s summertime access to free food. Not only can you get info online via freesummermeals.org – which lists where and when kids and teens can get fed this summer -you also can go to the kickoff celebration noon-3 pm Saturday in Highland Park (1100 SW Cloverdale). United Way says, “This event is great for families to receive a free meal and participate in fun activities, such as a bounce house, face painting, and an obstacle course! We will also have a few guest speakers, including Batman for the kids!”