NEXT WEEKEND: Arts in Nature Festival at Camp Long

(WSB photo from 2017 Arts in Nature Festival)

As we head into the heart of summer, big events are getting closer – like the 2019 Arts in Nature Festival, just one week away! Here’s the newest preview:

The 20th annual Arts in Nature Festival is right around the corner. Produced by Delridge

Neighborhoods Development Association, this unique FREE Festival on June 29th-30th will feature live musical performances, interactive art installations, creative nature-based activities and more, set in the lush 68-acre landscape of Camp Long, Seattle’s only campground.

Come for an hour, or stay all day, enjoy visual art installations in 8 rustic cabins, and full schedules of performances throughout the park each day, including featured musical acts Hollis Wong-Wear, Thaddillac, Tiffany Wilson, and eclectic performances throughout the weekend from performers like Cherdonna Shinatra, NW Tap Connection, Show Brazil!, AU Collective, Totem Star, and so many more.

Arts in Nature Festival: Harmony

June 29 & 30, 2019

Saturday, 11 am – 8 pm / Sunday, 11 am – 6 pm

Camp Long, 5200 35th Ave SW

FREE!!!

In addition to interactive art activities and games for all ages, there will be local food trucks on site, and adults can wet their whistle at the festival beer garden. There will also be booths from many of DNDA’s local partners. Bring some cash to purchase items and to donate to the Festival if you can.

Activities abound for kids and adults. Become immersed in your local environment and experience the beauty that exists at the intersection of art, nature and neighborhood.

You can learn more about the Arts in Nature Festival on the DNDA website, www.dnda.org/festival.