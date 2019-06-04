Next step in Morgan Junction Park expansion planning: Festival feedback

Following up on the April briefing at the Morgan Community Association meeting (WSB coverage here), Seattle Parks announced today that your next chance for in-person feedback on the planned expansion of Morgan Junction Park is just 2 1/2 weeks away:

Please join us at the Morgan Junction Community Festival. Come find our booth to review three design options for the Morgan Junction Park expansion. We need to hear from you on what park design works best for the Morgan Junction neighborhood.

The park has been on the drawing board since the city bought and landbanked the former commercial site north of the existing park five years ago.