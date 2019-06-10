New executive director chosen for Neighborhood House

Neighborhood House, which has a major center in High Point, has chosen a new leader. Here’s the announcement:

[SEATTLE, WASHINGTON] — Neighborhood House, a leading social service agency in the Puget Sound region, is excited to announce the appointment of Janice Deguchi as its new Executive Director. Deguchi will start her role in September, following the retirement of the agency’s current Executive Director, Mark Okazaki who has led and grown the $22-million organization for the last 19 years.

The announcement comes as King County experiences a growing housing and homelessness crisis, and a crisis for our diverse immigrant and refugee population in the Puget Sound. In this climate, Neighborhood House’s integrated services are needed more urgently than ever. The ability for a family to receive employment and job training while they get help finding a home is crucial for many. Coupling that support with high-quality early learning and integrated care for aging family members puts Neighborhood House at the forefront of an increasingly complex fight on poverty.

Born and raised in this community, Deguchi has an extensive track record in key leadership positions as chief executive, operations executive, board member, and coalition leader. She is a well-known and respected figure in the region’s non-profit, education, and social services communities. These experiences mirror many aspects of Neighborhood House’s current portfolio of work and make Deguchi ready to assume the Executive Director position at Neighborhood House.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Janice Deguchi to Neighborhood House as our next leader after an inclusive community process,” said Marissa Chavez, Board President of Neighborhood House. “Board members and staff were inspired by her vision, passion, and by her deep connection and commitment to the community. Janice’s track record of success across the human services and nonprofit fields is second to none. The entire Board of Trustees is honored to bring Ms. Deguchi to Neighborhood House to continue our mission of partnering with diverse individuals and families to build community and improve outcomes for health, education and self-sufficiency.”