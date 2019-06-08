West Seattle, Washington

08 Saturday

HAPPENING NOW: Visit Fauntleroy Creek to release baby salmon

June 8, 2019 1:34 pm
We’re at the “big bridge” on Fauntleroy Creekk – walk in through Fauntleroy Park, off Barton (here’s a map) – where Fauntleroy Watershed Council volunteers welcome you until 3 pm. It’s the coda to another busy Salmon in the Schools release season, and a chance for a hands-on moment – and/or close-up look at – one of the city’s few salmon-supporting creeks. Volunteer Dennis Hinton tells us they brought 102 fry, so plenty for all – beautiful day in the park!

