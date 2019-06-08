HAPPENING NOW: Visit Fauntleroy Creek to release baby salmon

UPDATE: House fire on SW Hinds

westseattleblog.com

(WSB photo) 6:18 AM: Thanks for the texts. Seattle Fire is at a house in the 3900 block of SW Hinds. 6:23 AM: The fire is reported to be under control. No word of injuries so far. 6:35 AM: Our crew just arrived. Firefighters tell us everybody got out OK. The damage is apparently mostly on the back s...