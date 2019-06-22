HAPPENING NOW: Terminal 5 project open house @ Jack Block Park

That big tent at Jack Block Park is where the Port of Seattle/Northwest Seaport Alliance invites you to visit until 11:30 am to get information/answers about the modernization project they’re about to start at nearby Terminal 5.

Easels are set up with the toplines on everything from project basics to the plan for handling concerns from air pollution to noise.

The entrance to the park is at 2130 Harbor SW, just southeast of Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor). Groundbreaking on the project to make the terminal “big-ship ready” is expected next month.