HAPPENING NOW: Celebration in Highland Park to launch summer-meals program for kids/teens

June 29, 2019 1:30 pm
Beautiful afternoon to play at Highland Park (1100 SW Cloverdale), and some bonus fun is happening until 3 pm.

This is the launch event for the Free Summer Meals program involving a variety of partners, including United Way of King County and Seattle Parks, to make sure that kids/teens who rely on free/reduced-price meals at school don’t go hungry during school vacation.

Starting Monday, free food is available – no questions asked – at a variety of sites around the city, including several in West Seattle. Use this lookup to find the one nearest you.

