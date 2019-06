On partner site White Center Now, we’re covering a shooting investigation that has closed part of SW 98th just west of 16th SW, and part of 17th SW south of Roxbury. Shots were heard around 5:30 am – reported by just one 911 caller – and then three victims showed up at a hospital. We’ll continue to add updated information on WCN; the street closures are likely to continue much of the day, KCSO tell us.