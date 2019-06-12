From poetry to politics, 6 for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Barred Owlets, photographed by Mark Wangerin in Fauntleroy Park)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, which as always includes even more:

INTERESTED IN STUDYING HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT? South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) would love to see you at tonight’s 5 pm information session – details in our calendar listing. (6000 16th SW)

CRIME/SAFETY FOCUS GROUP: 6 pm at Southwest Library, residents of Westwood, Roxhill, Arbor Heights are invited to come talk about crime/safety/policing issues to help update the area’s “micro-community policing plan.” (9010 35th SW)

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: Our area’s largest political group meets tonight to make primary-election endorsements. The list is in the announcement in the group’s newsletter. 7 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy. (9131 California SW)

POEMS AND STORIES: Monthly Poetrybridge night at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7 pm, with Raul Sanchez and Beth Myhr this month’s featured readers. All ages. Free. (5612 California SW)

MADISON MIDDLE SCHOOL CONCERT: 7 pm, the Spring Jazz Concert (Jazz Lab, Jazz II, Jazz Ensemble). in the Madison Middle School Commons. (3429 45th SW)

YADA YADA BLUES BAND: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)