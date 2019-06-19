West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Thunder Road Guitars, The Bass Shop to open new location Saturday

June 19, 2019 4:33 pm
Just days after moving out of their former Junction storefront, Thunder Road Guitars and The Bass Shop (WSB sponsors) plan to open their new location this weekend. From TRG proprietor Frank Gross:

After a busy week, we are just about ready to open our Morgan Junction location. We are announcing today that we will be opening this coming Saturday June 22nd in our new home at 6400 California Ave SW. We will resume normal hours and moving forward should be business as usual.

That’s just in time for Saturday’s Morgan Junction Community Festival across the street, 10 am-4 pm Saturday!

