7:11 AM: As we've been reporting on WSB, fire's out and traffic/bus use of Avalon has resumed.



EARLIER: Buses/traffic affected by fire response at Avalon/Genesee. Might affect the commute for a while though fire is tapped. westseattleblog.com/2019/06/fire-response-at-apartments-in-3100-block-avalon-way/

UPDATE: Apartment fire in 3100 block Avalon Way westseattleblog.com (Reader photo) 6:03 AM: SFD has just arrived at an apartment building in the 3100 block of SW Avalon Way on a