FOLLOWUP: Chef Brian Clevenger goes public with plan for new West Seattle Junction restaurant Haymaker

(WSB photo from May)

Last month, we reported that a liquor-license application indicated Chef Brian Clevenger – whose restaurants include Raccolto in the West Seattle Junction – had a plan for the ex-Vine and Spoon space. A spokesperson for the chef had no comment at the time – but now, the announcement has just arrived:

Executive Chef and Restaurateur Brian Clevenger has announced his newest restaurant – Haymaker – will officially open in West Seattle late July. Haymaker will stay true to what Clevenger is known for offering a selection of house extruded pastas, fresh local vegetables, and a variety of seafood dishes. In addition, Clevenger will expand the entrée selection to include items such as grilled prime New York steak with French fries and bone marrow; a Happy Hour burger; grilled Copper River Salmon with wild mushrooms, artichokes, and fish broth; and grilled Pork Collar with mission figs and polenta.

The name is a nod to his four existing harvest related restaurants, but reflects less of an Italian approach and allows the freedom to make different American focused fare. The space seats 50 and will offer patio seating for up to 18.

“I’m really excited to open another place in West Seattle. It’s the community that I live in and am proud to be a part of,” said Clevenger. “The neighborhood has been so supportive of us and we can’t wait to add another great dining experience to the junction. We will stay consistent with a casual dining environment, open kitchen, and lots of fresh produce.”

An extensive bar program will feature hand-crafted signature cocktails highlighting spirits from local distilleries and around the world, a selection of local and domestic beers, and a substantial wine list that features a number of Italian, French, and Pacific Northwest winemakers.

The restaurant will offer brunch service from 10:00 am-2:00 pm on Saturday and Sunday, with items such as buttermilk biscuits with pork gravy and sage, chicken fried steak with hash browns, hearty breakfast sandwiches, and house-made granola with yogurt and berries.

In the kitchen will be Executive Chef Brian Clevenger alongside Chef de Cuisine Aras Dailide (Raccolto), and Sous Chef David Valencia (Vendemmia).

Haymaker is located at 4706 California Ave SW. The restaurant is open daily from 5-10 pm, with a large happy hour offering at the 14 seat bar from 5-6 pm and 9-10 pm.