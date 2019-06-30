West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: 80+ volunteers gather at Alki Beach to do a job that shouldn’t have had to be done

June 30, 2019 2:42 pm
The weekend began with a big volunteer show of support at Alki Beach. If only the trash they picked up hadn’t been left behind in the first place! The photos and report are from David Hutchinson with Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Response Network:

The “Sentinels of the Sound” Alki Beach cleanup Saturday morning was a great success. Over 80 volunteers showed up at the Alki Statue of Liberty before spreading out to remove litter from the beach and Park. When they returned, the material they collected was weighed and bagged for disposal. Seal Sitters would like to thank Seattle Parks & Recreation and Puget Soundkeeper Alliance for providing the cleanup supplies.

Seattle Parks and concerned Alki residents always work hard to keep the area clean but a good amount of litter was removed during the 2½ hour event. This included over 100 pounds of trash and hundreds of cigarette butts as well as a discarded insulin syringe.

Volunteers from the sponsoring groups, Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network, SR3 and Sno-King Marine Mammal Response, staffed display tables, talked with and answered questions from passersby.

Just a quick reminder, harbor seal pupping season is now underway in our area, so if you come across a vulnerable pup (or any marine mammal) on a West Seattle beach, please call Seal Sitters’ Hotline at 206-905-7325.

2 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: 80+ volunteers gather at Alki Beach to do a job that shouldn't have had to be done"

  • Kathy June 30, 2019 (3:09 pm)
    I find it kind of disturbing that Alki Beach Pub advertises that they sell cigarettes. They post signs asking people not to use the sidewalk for an ashtray, but what about the beach and the promenade where so many cigarette butts are found?

  • Ex-Westwood Resident June 30, 2019 (3:13 pm)
    Thank you to those that went and picked up the trash that others left.You would think that as environmentally conscious as Seattle is, this wouldn’t be a problem. Guess it shows just how LAZY some people are, pack it in but too lazy to throw your garbage in the numerous containers provided for that purpose!!!

