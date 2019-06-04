FOLLOWUP: 4th Avenue SW reopens after month-long closure

(WSB photo, looking south toward 4th SW from Roxbury)

4th Avenue SW, closed for a month of work south of SW Roxbury, is open again. We just noticed it while passing by – and construction manager Joshua Bowen with the King County Housing Authority just sent the notice confirming most of the work is complete:

Following the successful construction of 4th Avenue SW, we are reopening the road! Please note

that there will be no parking for the first few weeks as we complete landscaping, concrete detailing, and pedestrian lighting. Also, we will need to close the road briefly to complete a few details in the roadway (painting/striping). Thank you for your patience as we beautify your road. This road improvement of 1,300 feet of 4th Avenue SW in the Greenbridge Community of the White Center neighborhood includes surface water runoff water quality upgrades, storm water infrastructure, channelization, signage, traffic calming measures, improved pedestrian crossings, street paving, pedestrian lighting, and landscaping.

The project was originally planned for earlier this spring but had to be delayed to a late-April start.