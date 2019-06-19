UPDATE: Flipped-car crash on Highland Park Way

9:20 PM: Seattle Fire is downsizing the “rescue extrication” response that was dispatched minutes ago to Highland Park Way near SW Portland [map]. But one vehicle’s reported “on its roof.” We’re en route.

9:36 PM: Photo added above. The flipped car is one of two involved. Trying to confirm radio communication indicating one was parked. No serious injuries reported.

9:42 PM: Police tell us that the flipped car was parked when the person driving another car hit it. (added below – photo of that other car)

They confirm no serious injuries, no one taken to the hospital. Highland Park Way is closed at the crash scene right now.

10:25 PM: Per police radio, Highland Park Way is reopening, both directions.