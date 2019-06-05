West Seattle, Washington

06 Thursday

Flag-raising celebration launches first White Center Pride

June 5, 2019 11:29 pm
 West Seattle news | White Center

Over the little park at Delridge/Roxbury/16th, the official White Center Pride flag is flying after a celebration and ceremony tonight, launching five days of first-ever festivities. The small plaza outside Mac’s Triangle Pub filled with more than 100 people:

Among them, two elected officials from West Seattle – King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht and County Councilmember Joe McDermott:

Though they both spoke briefly, the program was heavier on entertainment, with drag performers and and dancers:

For video clips from the performances as well as the flag-raising countdown and cheering, see our coverage on partner site White Center Now.

